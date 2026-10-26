UnitedHealthcare, Humana to Drop Medicare Advantage Plans Affecting Nearly 1 Million Seniors

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Nearly one million older Americans are expected to lose their current Medicare Advantage coverage as UnitedHealthcare and Humana discontinue plans in selected markets, forcing affected members to find new coverage as Medicare enrollment season gets underway.

The changes involve two of the nation’s largest private health insurers serving older adults. UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, is expected to affect about 390,000 members, while Humana’s cuts will affect approximately 600,000, according to figures cited by Fortune and reported by NewsNation in a story by Steph Whiteside published October 22.

The companies are withdrawing plans in areas where they are making less money, with many of the discontinued options being Preferred Provider Organization, or PPO, plans. Those plans generally offer members greater flexibility to see providers outside a plan’s preferred network, although out-of-network care can cost more.

For affected seniors, losing an existing plan could mean choosing a replacement with fewer benefits, a more limited network of doctors and hospitals, or higher out-of-pocket expenses.

Fortune reported that the cuts are intended to protect corporate profits. UnitedHealth Group has faced higher-than-expected medical use and rising healthcare costs, factors that weighed on the company’s stock value in 2025.

Insurers can respond to mounting medical expenses by discontinuing plans that generate lower profits. Members then must decide whether to enroll in another plan offered by the same company, switch to a different insurer or consider other available Medicare coverage.

The impact can extend beyond the monthly premium. A replacement plan may cover different doctors and hospitals, change prescription drug costs or provide less generous supplemental benefits. Seniors who rely on particular specialists or ongoing treatments may need to confirm that their providers and medications remain covered before selecting a new option.

The pullback comes as major health insurers reassess the cost of providing Medicare Advantage benefits. NewsNation reported that companies are scaling back some extras, including dental coverage, while increasing certain out-of-pocket costs. Some beneficiaries are also seeing $0-premium prescription drug options disappear, potentially leaving them with a monthly premium for drug coverage.

At the same time, insurers are expanding certain specialized plans designed for people with specific serious health conditions. These plans can receive higher government payments than general plans, reflecting the medical needs of the members they serve. Eligibility is limited to people who meet the requirements for the particular condition.

Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurance companies that contract with the federal Medicare program. They provide an alternative to Original Medicare and often include additional benefits, but coverage rules, provider networks and costs vary by plan and location.

For members whose plans are being discontinued, the immediate concern is finding replacement coverage that continues to meet their medical and financial needs. Seniors should review notices from their insurers, compare available options and check whether their doctors, hospitals and prescription medications are covered before making a decision.

The changes affect specific plans and markets rather than every UnitedHealthcare or Humana Medicare Advantage customer. The number of people affected nationally, however, puts the cuts among the most significant recent changes facing seniors enrolled in private Medicare coverage.