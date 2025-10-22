From Football to Felony Charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Former Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Daniel Muir is facing new felony charges tied to the ongoing abuse investigation involving his teenage son — an already disturbing case that continues to escalate.

Muir, who was previously charged with obstruction of justice and domestic battery, is now facing Level 5 felony counts of obstruction of justice and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to newly filed court documents.

Authorities say the abuse came to light earlier this year after Muir’s son was found with severe injuries, including multiple facial fractures and a bruised eye. During the investigation, Muir allegedly admitted during a recorded phone call that he had “punished” the boy.

Adding to the complexity of the case, court observers say Muir has chosen to represent himself and may have used AI-generated legal motions in court filings — an unusual move that has drawn both legal scrutiny and public attention.

Muir’s wife, Kristin Muir, is also under legal pressure. Prosecutors say she may soon face an additional Level 5 felony obstruction charge for her alleged role in the case. The couple had been accused of hiding their son from law enforcement when officers and child protective services initially attempted a welfare check.

The case has gained significant public interest due to Muir’s past as an NFL player, but prosecutors emphasize that their focus remains on the well-being of the victim.

A trial date has not yet been set, and the investigation remains ongoing.