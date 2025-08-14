Fulton County Ohio Solar Field Dustup

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio. (WOWO) — A massive 17-hundred acre solar farm in north central Fulton County Ohio is not going up without overwhelming pushback from the community in and near Fayette – north of Archbold.

The 199 megawatt facility would be an eyesore according to opponents who also said putting a solar field on some of the best quality farm ground is wasteful.

Impact to drainage and even local tourism was brought up by opponents.

Those supporting it at the often heated public hearing say that the 1.7 million dollars in annual tax revenue that it would generate is badly needed.