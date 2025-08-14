August 14, 2025
Ohio News

Fulton County Ohio Solar Field Dustup

by David Scheie0

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio. (WOWO) — A massive 17-hundred acre solar farm in north central Fulton County Ohio is not going up without overwhelming pushback from the community in and near Fayette – north of Archbold.

The 199 megawatt facility would be an eyesore according to opponents who also said putting a solar field on some of the best quality farm ground is wasteful.

Impact to drainage and even local tourism was brought up by opponents.

Those supporting it at the often heated public hearing say that the 1.7 million dollars in annual tax revenue that it would generate is badly needed.

Related posts

Meijer issues recall for vegetable trays

Darrin Wright

Ohio sending troopers, $2.5M to city that’s seen migrant influx

AP News

Zika Virus confirmed in Defiance County

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.