Elkhart Motorcycle Thief Sentenced

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Police say Christopher Hibshman was spotted in early May driving a stolen motorcycle on Nappanee Street.

A bit later, an officer found him at a Walgreens, but Hibshman sped off, leading police on a chase.

The pursuit ended when officers found the motorcycle in a backyard and Hibshman nearby.

He admitted he had never had a driver’s license and fled because he feared someone had called police.

He claimed he bought the motorcycle from an unknown person but couldn’t prove he owned it.

The Goshen News reports Hibshman was sentenced to two consecutive 18-month terms for auto theft and resisting law enforcement.