October 6, 2026
Local News

FWCS students to participate in National Walk & Roll to School Day

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied / FWCS)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Community Schools students and staff will participate in National Walk & Roll to School Day Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Four FWCS schools will take part in the event, with students and staff gathering at designated locations before walking together to school.

The event is intended to promote safe and active transportation for students while reminding drivers to watch for people walking and biking near schools.

The FWCS events are supported by the Fort Wayne Active Transportation Coalition, which promotes safe and accessible transportation options.

The FWCS schools participating are:

  • Arlington Elementary School
  • Indian Village Elementary School
  • Memorial Park Middle School
  • St. Joseph Central Elementary School

FWCS said its events are among more than 2,800 Walk & Roll to School Day events taking place in 47 states under the guidance of the National Center for Safe Routes to School.

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