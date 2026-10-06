Pacers launch Spanish-language social media channels

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — The Indiana Pacers are expanding their outreach to Spanish-speaking fans with the launch of “Los Pacers,” a new Spanish-language presence on Instagram and Facebook.

The team announced the new channels Oct. 6, saying they will feature game-day coverage, team news, highlights, behind-the-scenes content, community stories and original material for Spanish-speaking fans.

The initiative is supported by Lucas Oil and is part of the Pacers’ effort to connect with fans in Indiana and around the world.

“Basketball is a global game, and we want to continue finding new ways to connect with fans wherever they are and however they experience the game,” Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and CEO Mel Raines said in a statement.

The Pacers said their social media platforms have more than 14.6 million followers combined.

The team has also added a Spanish-language section to its website with translated information about team news and resources, including the roster, schedule, tickets, promotions and where to watch information.

The Pacers will also partner with Radio One in Indianapolis to broadcast 10 regular-season home games in Spanish during the 2026-27 season on La Mega 105.1 FM and Fuego 92.7 FM.

The Spanish-language broadcasts will begin Nov. 13 when the Pacers host the New York Knicks.

The expansion comes as the Pacers prepare to play the Denver Nuggets in Mexico City on Nov. 7 as part of the NBA’s 2026-27 regular season.