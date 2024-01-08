FWFD announces pair of promotions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Mayor Tom Henry and Fire Chief Eric Lahey today announced promotions for two FWFD employees.

Jermaine Thomas, District Chief of Health and Safety, was promoted to Assistant Chief of Health and Safety and Recruitment. Thomas began his career with the FWFD on Aug. 10, 2001.

Captain/Inspector Jonathan Flickinger was promoted to Assistant Chief of Community Risk Reduction. He will oversee the Safety Village and FWFD Division of EMS. Chief Flickinger began his career with the FWFD on Nov. 22, 2000.

“Both District Chief Jermaine Thomas and Captain Jonathan Flickinger have proven to be dedicated public servants,” said Chief Lahey. “Not only have they proven themselves to be excellent firefighters, but they have also shown an acumen for administrative work. I am excited to have both of these firefighters join the administrative team for the Fort Wayne Fire Department and to see what they will accomplish in their new roles.”

Mayor Henry said he was impressed by the professionalism and dedication to public service by both men.

“Both gentlemen are committed to protecting the community and have earned their respective promotions,” Henry said. “The Fort Wayne Fire Department continues to do an outstanding job to help meet the safety needs of residents, neighborhoods, and businesses.”