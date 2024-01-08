Fort Wayne man arrested on multiple sexual assault charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested early Monday morning on multiple sexual assault charges.

According to a release, Fort Wayne police were notified about a sexual assault victim at a local hospital on Sunday night around 11 p.m. After further investigation, it was determined that multiple charges would be filed against 41-year-old Arthur Rieu Jr.

A search warrant was issued and executed at a local motel and Rieu was taken into custody.

Although it took “substantial time,” officers on scene were able to get Rieu to come out of the room safely just before 4 a.m. Monday.

Rieu’s charges are listed below: