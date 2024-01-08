January 9, 2024
Over 70 Indiana schools receive unfounded bomb threats

by Derek Decker

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at 21Alive report that more than 70 schools across Indiana received bomb threats Monday morning in an email, but no explosives have been founded in any of the targeted locations.

Adams Central Community Schools decided to evacuate all students to off-site locations this morning.

Leaders at ACCS said the threat wasn’t specific to their district and law enforcement agencies are now involved.

Major districts in Allen County received the blanket email, but parents of those students have been notified that no evidence of suspicious activity or explosives has been found.

