FWPD highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Victim Assistance team is highlighting Domestic Violence Awareness Month with several events and initiatives planned throughout October.

FWPD Victim Assistance Director Kristy Lindeman said domestic violence accounts for about 60% to 70% of the cases handled by the office each year.

The department is continuing its “Purple with a Purpose: A City United Against Domestic Violence” campaign to raise awareness and support the work of victim advocates.

As part of the campaign, Red Robin at 4201 Coldwater Road will hold an all-day Dine to Donate fundraiser Oct. 6 and 7. The restaurant will donate 20% of eligible food sales to support FWPD Victim Assistance and its work with crime victims.

The department is also offering domestic violence education to college campuses interested in partnering with FWPD to raise awareness.

Victim Assistance has also launched its 2026 “Rise Up Against Domestic Violence” apparel line. The campaign marks 10 years of Rise Up Against Domestic Violence, with proceeds supporting the work of Victim Assistance.

FWPD is also partnering with other city entities to host the second annual “The Response Matters” conference Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Purdue University Fort Wayne International Ballroom.

The conference will focus on domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking and will feature keynote speaker Dottie Davis, a retired Fort Wayne Police Department deputy chief and author of “Strangled.”

The conference is described as a day focused on education, connection and collaboration aimed at improving the collective response to survivors.