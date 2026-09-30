Fort Wayne splash pads to close for season Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne’s 10 splash pads and the Water Rill at Promenade Park will close for the season Thursday, Oct. 1.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation says the closures mark the end of another summer of free water play.

Residents can still enjoy a variety of parks and recreation activities throughout the year, including park trails, Lindenwood Nature Preserve, the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, recreation programs, four community centers and playgrounds.

The department also hosts seasonal events throughout the city.

More information is available through Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.