Fort Wayne’s Northwood Historic District added to National Register

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne’s Northwood Historic District has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The National Park Service recently announced the listing for the district, which is part of the larger Northside Neighborhood Association.

The district is centered around Northwood Boulevard and is bordered by Forest Avenue to the south, Kentucky Avenue to the east, East State Boulevard to the north and both sides of Saint Joe Boulevard to the west.

Lori Stombaugh, president of the Northside Neighborhood Association, said residents are proud of the area’s historic and cultural heritage.

“This is the third residential National Register district in the neighborhood, joining the Lakeside and Driving Park-Seven States Historic Districts,” Stombaugh said.

The Northwood Historic District is recognized for its significance in architecture and community development. According to the city, its esplanades and consistent architectural styles make it a distinct locally significant development.

The neighborhood developed as Fort Wayne’s middle class expanded in the early 1900s. Many homes reflect architectural styles popular during that period, including American Foursquare, Colonial Revival and Craftsman styles, as well as several bungalow types.

A large number of the homes retain their historic features, contributing to the district’s historic character.

One of the homes within the district is the Ninde-Mead-Farnsworth House, which is associated with Philo Farnsworth, the inventor of television.

The district was planned in 1913 by Wildwood Builders as part of the development known as “North Wildwood.” The development was influenced by the City Beautiful Movement and plans developed for Fort Wayne by Charles Mulford Robinson and George Kessler.

The area also includes scenic parkways developed for early automobiles along Northwood Boulevard and Saint Joe Boulevard. Streetcar lines once ran along East State Boulevard, providing residents with access to downtown Fort Wayne.

Creager Smith, historic preservation planner for the city, said the Northwood District was identified as a candidate for National Register listing in the Historic Northeast 2035 Plan.

“This type of designation builds neighborhood pride and offers property owners eligiblity for an Indiana homeowner historic rehablitation tax credit,” Smith said.

The city received funding for the nomination and listing through a Historic Preservation Fund grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service. The grant was administered through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology.