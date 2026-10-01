Measles Case Confirmed in Bowling Green; Health Officials Identify Possible Exposure Sites

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WOWO) — The Wood County Health Department has confirmed a case of measles in Bowling Green and is warning people who may have been exposed at several locations over the past week.

Health officials say the infected person was contagious while visiting multiple sites in Bowling Green on September 23, 24, 25 and 28.

People who were at any of the identified locations during the specified times are being asked to complete a measles close-contact investigation form through the Wood County Health Department.

Possible exposure locations include Bowling Green State University, Pagliai’s Restaurant, Wood County Hospital’s Emergency Department and Falcon Health Center.

The health department says possible exposures occurred at Bowling Green State University on September 23 in the Overman and/or Physical Science buildings.

At Pagliai’s Restaurant, possible exposure occurred September 23 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

At Wood County Hospital’s Emergency Department, possible exposure occurred September 24 from 8:30 p.m. through 1:30 a.m. on September 25.

Additional possible exposure occurred at the hospital’s Emergency Department on September 25 between 6:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.

At Falcon Health Center, the possible exposure period was September 28 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Health officials say people who are protected against measles face a very low risk following exposure. They should nevertheless monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days after the possible exposure.

People who are not vaccinated, are unsure of their immunity or otherwise are not protected are being advised to contact a health care provider as soon as possible.

Health officials say some people who have been exposed may be eligible for post-exposure vaccination. That vaccination needs to be administered within 72 hours of exposure to be effective for that purpose.

Anyone who develops a fever or an unexplained rash after a possible exposure should call a health care provider before going to a doctor’s office, urgent care or emergency department.

That advance call is important because measles is highly contagious. Health officials are also asking people with possible symptoms to limit contact with others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and a rash.

The health department says symptoms in someone who was exposed and is not immune would generally be expected within 21 days. People with weakened immune systems may take longer to develop symptoms.

Measles is an acute viral illness that is highly contagious and can affect people of any age.

The Wood County Health Department considers someone protected against measles if they were born before 1957, have documentation showing at least one dose of the MMR vaccine or have previously had measles diagnosed by a health care provider.

Two doses of MMR vaccine are recommended for full routine protection.

Health officials recommend measles vaccination for people age 1 and older who may not be vaccinated.

Children typically receive their first MMR dose between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between ages 4 and 6. Earlier vaccination can sometimes be recommended in special circumstances, including certain travel situations or during outbreaks.

The health department says most people in the community are protected through vaccination and that the overall risk to the public remains low.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed is encouraged to contact a health care provider with questions about vaccination, immunity or possible symptoms.