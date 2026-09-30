Braun extends Indiana gas tax suspension, expands dyed diesel use for farmers

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has renewed the state’s energy emergency and extended the suspension of the gasoline use tax and gasoline excise tax through Nov. 4.

The extension will keep both state gas taxes suspended without interruption in all 92 counties. The renewed declaration takes effect Oct. 6, when the current energy emergency expires.

Braun also announced changes affecting farmers who use dyed diesel.

Under the new action, farmers will be able to use dyed diesel for farm-related activities. The governor’s office said the change is in response to concerns raised by the farming community.

“Affordability is my top priority, and my gas tax suspensions have delivered immediate tax relief and some of the cheapest gas in America for Hoosier families. I’m delivering relief for Hoosier farmers by lifting special fuel restrictions to help ease the burden, and providing relief from high gas prices to keep more money in Hoosiers’ pockets and make life more affordable,” Braun said.

The governor’s office cited continued disruptions to global oil supplies as a reason for renewing the energy emergency. The release points to attacks involving Houthi forces, threats to oil shipments through the Red Sea and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as factors affecting global fuel supplies.

Braun first suspended the gasoline use tax in April and later expanded the suspension to include the gasoline excise tax. The Indiana Department of Revenue confirms the state has continued the tax suspensions through a series of energy emergency orders.