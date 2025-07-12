FWPD Investigating Saturday Morning Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Reports were made around 3 a.m. on Weisser Park Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

No information regarding a suspect or the cause of the shooting has been released at this time.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the FWPD tip line at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.