July 12, 2025
Local News

FWPD Investigating Saturday Morning Shooting

by Alyssa Foster0
Photo Supplied / Fort Wayne Police Department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Reports were made around 3 a.m. on Weisser Park Avenue. 

Officers arrived to find a man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. 

No information regarding a suspect or the cause of the shooting has been released at this time. 

Anybody with information is asked to contact the FWPD tip line at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

Related posts

Bids for New Haven School Expansion Begin in February

Darrin Wright

EACS board approves $400K in internet upgrades

Darrin Wright

Indiana State Police routine traffic stop nets two pounds of meth

Brian Ford

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.