Fort Wayne Ranked In Top 50 Cities With Bed Bug Problems

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne has been ranked 38th for the most bed bug-infested cities in the United States.

Other Indiana cities ranked in the top 50, including South Bend at 27 and Indianapolis at 5, making Indiana one of the worst states in the nation for bed bug problems.

Rankings from Orkin are based on the number of bed bug treatments the company performs in each metro area, including residential and commercial calls.

Therefore, the list may not represent each individual infestation, as some do go untreated.

21 Alive News says to protect yourself, use the acronym S.L.E.E.P.:

Search hotel rooms for signs of bed bugs

Lift mattresses and furniture to look underneath

Elevate luggage off the floor

Examine bags and clothing after trips

Place items in the dryer to kill any hidden bugs

If you do find yourself with bed bugs in the house, seek professional help, as populations are growing more resistant to over-the-counter treatments.