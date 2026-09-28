FWPD officers honored for traffic safety efforts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Five Fort Wayne Police Department officers were recognized for their efforts to combat impaired driving in Indiana.

Officers Campo, Taylor, Stuttle, Mueller and Gernhardt attended the Indiana Traffic Safety All-Stars Luncheon Sept. 25 in Indianapolis, where they were honored as Traffic Safety All-Stars.

The award recognizes officers who make at least 25 operating while intoxicated arrests in a year. The five FWPD officers were recognized for their OWI arrests in 2025.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute created the Traffic Safety All-Stars program in 2020 to recognize law enforcement officers who work to reduce impaired driving and improve safety on Indiana roads.