USPS Plans Temporary Holiday Shipping Price Increase Starting Oct. 4

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — Anyone planning to ship holiday gifts through the U.S. Postal Service may want to check shipping costs before October 4, when USPS is scheduled to impose temporary seasonal price increases on several package services.

The temporary rates are scheduled to take effect at 12 a.m. Central time October 4 and remain in place through 12 a.m. Central time January 17, 2027, pending review by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

USPS says the seasonal adjustment is designed to account for the additional handling costs associated with the peak holiday shipping season.

The increases will vary depending on the service, package weight, size and distance the package travels.

For Priority Mail, retail and commercial customers could see increases ranging from 50 cents to $9.10, depending on the package’s weight and shipping zone.

USPS Ground Advantage prices are scheduled to increase between 50 cents and $7.50, with the amount determined by factors including weight, package size and shipping zone.

Priority Mail Express will see increases ranging from $1 to $20.80.

The largest Priority Mail Express increase applies to certain packages weighing between 26 and 70 pounds and traveling through Zones 5 through 9, according to USPS.

That means customers sending heavier packages across longer distances could face some of the largest increases during the holiday period.

USPS said the temporary adjustment is intended to “help cover extra handling costs to ensure a successful peak season.”

The changes will apply to Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage and Parcel Select for both retail and commercial customers.

Not every USPS service will be affected.

“No other products or services would be affected,” the Postal Service said in its announcement.

The temporary rates still require favorable review by the Postal Regulatory Commission. The independent commission oversees the Postal Service’s compliance with postal laws and applicable rate requirements, while USPS proposes and implements postal rates under the federal regulatory framework.

For consumers, the timing could be important.

Anyone already preparing large or heavy holiday packages for friends and family in other parts of the country may want to compare the cost of shipping those packages before the temporary rates take effect.

The biggest potential differences are tied to package weight and distance, meaning a heavier shipment traveling several zones could cost substantially more once the seasonal rates begin.

The temporary increase is scheduled to remain in effect through January 17, after which the seasonal rates are set to expire unless USPS takes additional action under the applicable regulatory process.

With the holiday shipping season approaching, USPS customers can check package dimensions, weight and destination before mailing to determine which service provides the most appropriate shipping cost and delivery option.