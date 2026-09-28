Woman identified in fatal I-69 crash in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died following a crash on Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne last week.

Yamasia Monae McLemore, 24, of Fort Wayne, was involved in a crash around 10:21 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, on northbound I-69 near mile marker 311.8.

McLemore was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The coroner’s office said McLemore died from multiple blunt impact injuries caused by the crash. Her death was ruled accidental.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police, New Haven Police Department, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and Allen County Coroner’s Office.