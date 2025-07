DeKalb County, IN (WOWO) – At approximately 8:30 p.m., driver 1 was heading eastbound on CR 34 in the 500 BLK. Driver 1 was behind vehicle 2 when vehicle 2 stopped due to geese in the roadway. Vehicle 1 was unable to stop in time and rear-ended vehicle 2.

Both passengers in vehicle 2 were transported to Parkview DeKalb by EMS for complaints of neck pain.