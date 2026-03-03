March 3, 2026
Indiana News

Gibson County Sheriff’s Office

by Network Indiana0
(Photo supplied/FWPD)

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating weapons may be missing from its evidence room.

According to deputies, the case involve’s weapons connected to a criminal case dating back to December of 2013. The concern was reportedly raised by a former employee on social media, prompting the department to open an internal review.

The sheriff’s office says a detective is now working alongside the Gibson County Attorney’s Office and an outside agency to determine whether any items are unaccounted for and how the situation may have occurred.

Authorities have not confirmed how many weapons may be involved, and no additional details have been released.

Related posts

Underwood murder trial to begin, Patton to testify

Darrin Wright

State predicts mild recession, stagnant economy in 2023

WOWO News

Notre Dame Creates School of Global Affairs

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.