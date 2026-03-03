March 3, 2026
AP

Russia’s Top Diplomat Urges Civilians Safety And Protection Of Civilian Infrastructure In Call With Iranian Counterpart

by AP News0
A destroyed building in Kyiv, Ukraine, showing urban devastation and reconstruction efforts.

(AP) — Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a call Tuesday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, condemning the U.S. and Israel’s “unprovoked military aggression” while emphasizing the need to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure across the region.

The two diplomats said the U.S.-Israeli actions “undermine the fundamental norms of international law and carry grave consequences for the entire Middle East,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also noted that Lavrov “reaffirmed Russia’s principled position in support of de-escalation, rejection of force, and a transition to a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict, as well as Russia’s readiness to fully support such efforts.

Related posts

Trump ‘fine’ after shooting at rally, campaign says. Prosecutor says gunman and 1 attendee are dead

AP News

Lawmakers prep agenda for upcoming legislative session

AP News

Indiana Democrats set to confirm Bayh as Senate candidate

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.