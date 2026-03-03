Russia’s Top Diplomat Urges Civilians Safety And Protection Of Civilian Infrastructure In Call With Iranian Counterpart

(AP) — Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a call Tuesday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, condemning the U.S. and Israel’s “unprovoked military aggression” while emphasizing the need to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure across the region.

The two diplomats said the U.S.-Israeli actions “undermine the fundamental norms of international law and carry grave consequences for the entire Middle East,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also noted that Lavrov “reaffirmed Russia’s principled position in support of de-escalation, rejection of force, and a transition to a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict, as well as Russia’s readiness to fully support such efforts.