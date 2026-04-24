Carmel Caretaker Fraud

CARMEL, Ind. (WOWO) — A caretaker from Indianapolis is accused of stealing nearly $30,000 from an elderly woman in Carmel.

The Carmel Police Department is investigating Adula Valdivia, 49, of Indianapolis, for possibly making unauthorized charges to Alice Galloway’s credit cards for personal expenses, including airline tickets, credit card payments, and a company she owned but had to close.

When the 87-year-old’s health started to decline, Valdivia came in from Visiting Angels to help the woman with daily tasks. She was with the victim beginning in 2020 as an in-home health care assistant.

Neighbors of the elderly woman started to question Valdivia’s work after telling police that they barely saw Galloway and were discouraged from checking in on her.

Valdivia has been charged with multiple felonies, including fraud, theft, and exploiting an endangered adult for profit. She’s currently in the Hamilton County Jail.