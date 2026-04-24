WOWO EXCLUSIVE: Lt Gov Beckwith Discusses Westfield Controversy with Kayla

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith is responding to controversy surrounding a social media post involving Westfield High School’s indoor percussion team, saying he stands by his comments and will not be removing them.

Beckwith appeared on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee, where he was questioned about a viral post he shared featuring a Westfield High School performance reel and his accompanying remarks criticizing the school district.

“Well, bring it on,” Beckwith said when asked about public backlash. “I’m right and they’re wrong. I’m going to say that right now. And I know I am.”

The original post included criticism of the school and referenced Christian families, with Beckwith writing in part, “I get the sense that public schools like Westfield love giving the middle finger to Christian conservative families in our community,” along with a call for parents to consider school vouchers.

During the interview, Beckwith said the post originated from concerns raised by students.

“I was made aware of this from Christian students who attend Westfield and they said they felt uncomfortable but didn’t want to speak out because they were afraid to speak out,” he said. “So I didn’t go looking for this. It was brought to my attention.”

Beckwith also described his interpretation of the performance content, referencing thematic elements tied to music and staging.

“When I looked at it, I said, yeah, this is demonic,” he said. “And then we looked into it even more.”

He cited the production’s artistic concept and associated music, stating, “The music they’re playing is from that opera… her whole goal is to try to get a man to cheat on his wife, to destroy their family.”

Beckwith also addressed criticism that his post unfairly targeted students.

“This was not a… I did not go and take a video of minors who were, you know, unaware of me taking a video,” he said. “This was a public post from the high school.”

He added that his concerns are directed at school administration rather than students.

“It’s not the kids I’m going after. It’s the administration. It’s the adults,” Beckwith said. “Kids don’t know better. That’s why they’re kids.”

When asked whether he would change anything about how he handled the situation, Beckwith said he would not.

“I’d probably share it twice, maybe three times, maybe a few more times,” he said.

Beckwith also referenced broader cultural and political concerns during the interview, saying, “I’m fighting for our nation. I’m fighting for the hearts, the minds and the souls.”

He concluded by reaffirming his position on public commentary.

“As the Lieutenant Governor of Indiana, I will refuse to be silent,” he said.

No formal response from Westfield High School administration was read during the interview segment, and state officials have not released additional findings. Local and state agencies continue to review the matter.