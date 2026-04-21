Mayor Silent as Pioneer Fire Department Crisis Unfolds

Officials say 15 of the department’s 16 firefighters turned in their pagers earlier this week following a dispute with village leadership. The situation reportedly escalated after the demotion of Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Williams and the cancellation of a promised fire truck, which some firefighters say contributed to growing frustration within the department.

With staffing now reduced to only a few members, neighboring departments have stepped in to assist with emergency response calls in the village. Community members say they are concerned about potential delays in response times and the long-term stability of fire protection services.

A former firefighter told WTOL 11 that tensions inside the department had been building for some time before the walkout occurred, describing the situation as a breaking point for many members.

WTOL 11 reports that Pioneer Mayor Ed Kinston has not responded to multiple requests for comment regarding the resignations or the future of the fire department.