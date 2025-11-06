FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana College Core is giving high school students in the state a chance to get a head start on their college education.

The Core offers students up to 30 credit hours of college-level coursework and can be automatically transferred to all Indiana public colleges and universities and some private institutions.

To earn credits, students must complete coursework that fulfills requirements in six competency areas. Students must also take at least three credit hours in each of the six areas to complete the Core.

State Representative Wendy McNamara, a Republican from Evansville, said the program is an opportunity for students to save time and money on college costs.

“Earning college credits while in high school gives Hoosier students a leg up,” Rep. McNamara said. “Not only does it help save money and time in earning a degree, but it also prepares students for the rigor of college coursework by building confidence and developing skills like time management to navigate a college level course.”

Republican State Representative Jake Teshka of North Liberty sponsored a law in 2024 that requires all state high schools to offer Indiana College Core curriculum by the 2026-2027 school year. Many schools are already on their way to meeting this goal.

Teshka said by expanding the program, it would align with the State Legislature’s efforts to revamp Indiana’s high school diploma requirements and give students more education options after graduation.

“Students today understand there are many different paths to high-paying and in-demand jobs, whether they aspire to complete a four-year degree, join the workforce, join the military or attend a trade school,” said Rep. Teshka. “We want to be able to provide as much flexibility and as many options as possible for them to succeed.”

According to recent data, over 90 percent of students earning credits through Indiana College Core in 2023 went on to attend college.

To see participating schools or to build a plan, visit mycollegecore.org.