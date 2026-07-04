Happy Independence Day! America Celebrates 250 Years of Freedom

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Today, Americans across the country celebrate Independence Day as the United States marks the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, announcing that the 13 American colonies were free from British rule and establishing the foundation for a new nation built on the principles of liberty, self-government and individual rights.

A quarter of a millennium later, communities from coast to coast are commemorating the historic milestone with parades, concerts, family gatherings, veterans’ tributes and fireworks displays.

The anniversary also launches a year-long national celebration leading up to the official 250th birthday of the United States on July 4, 2026. Communities across Indiana and the nation have planned special events recognizing America’s history, honoring those who have served in the armed forces, and celebrating the people and ideals that continue to shape the country.

Here in Northeast Indiana, residents are gathering throughout the region to celebrate the holiday with festivals, neighborhood cookouts and fireworks. Public safety officials are also reminding everyone to celebrate responsibly by following local fireworks ordinances, staying hydrated during the ongoing heat, and designating sober drivers if alcohol is part of the festivities.

As families gather to celebrate, many will pause to remember the sacrifices of generations of Americans who have defended the nation’s freedoms—from the Revolutionary War through today’s men and women serving in uniform.

Whether you’re watching fireworks light up the night sky, spending time with family and friends, or reflecting on the nation’s history, Independence Day remains a time to celebrate the freedoms and opportunities that have defined the United States for 250 years.

From all of us at WOWO News/Talk 92.3 FM & 1190 AM, we wish you and your family a safe, happy and memorable Fourth of July. Happy Independence Day! 🇺🇸