United Way awards $20,000 grant to Wellspring Food Bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — United Way of Allen County has awarded a $20,000 grant to Wellspring Interfaith Social Services to support the Wellspring Food Bank.

The food bank provides food at no cost to Allen County residents who need assistance. It uses a client-choice model, allowing individuals and families to select food based on their household needs.

“We are very grateful to United Way of Allen County for supporting the Wellspring Food Bank and the families we serve,” said Ermina Mustedanagic, CEO of Wellspring Interfaith Social Services.

Mustedanagic said partnerships with organizations such as United Way are important to Wellspring’s ability to respond to community needs.

Wellspring has served the Fort Wayne community since 1968. The organization also provides free services through programs including Wellspring on Wheels, youth programs and a clothing bank.