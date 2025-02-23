Headwaters Park Ice Rink Closing For 2024-2025 Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Headwaters Park Ice Rink is officially closing for the 2024-2025 season.

The rink has been open since November 23, offering an outdoor skating experience for the community.

Several events, including Rockin’ the Rink, Winter Wonderland Meet & Greet and Thursday Theme Nights were enjoyed throughout the season, making it a winter favorite in Fort Wayne.

As warmer days start making appearances, the rink wraps up its season.

The rink has been open Wednesday through Sunday each week since early in January, but it will close at 9 p.m. this evening.

21 Alive News says the rink will be dismantled and stored until the fall after Headwaters Park’s festival season.