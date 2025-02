FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A shooting left multiple people injured on Lima Road in Fort Wayne.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning when three teens were in the area suffering from injuries. Reports say two were found with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

While there is currently not a threat to the public, no arrest was made in connection with the shooting.

Investigators are still working to determine what may have caused the incident.