August 8, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal NewsNational News

Healthcare And Illegal Drugs

by David Scheie0
medicine, remedy, pill, pills, treatment, medicine, pill, pills, pills, pills, pills, pills

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — WBNS 10-TV reports that officials are saying a significant source of illegally diverted drugs comes from medical and health care facilities.

Most people think that drug crimes are back alley or internet deals – but the problem is more complex.

Investigators are finding that health care workers are taking drugs from pharmacies and hospitals for everything from self-medicating to trafficking.

Another major problem is that sometimes prescriptions are legally written but illegally distributed or misused – sometimes by doctors not following federal regulations.

The DEA is increasing education in addition to enforcement to help stop the problem.

Related posts

Man Struck By Van In Peru

WOWO News

Governor Pence Announces HIP will Continue in Indiana

Kayla Blakeslee

Adams County EMA Taking Damage Assessment Calls

Tom Franklin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.