Healthcare And Illegal Drugs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — WBNS 10-TV reports that officials are saying a significant source of illegally diverted drugs comes from medical and health care facilities.

Most people think that drug crimes are back alley or internet deals – but the problem is more complex.

Investigators are finding that health care workers are taking drugs from pharmacies and hospitals for everything from self-medicating to trafficking.

Another major problem is that sometimes prescriptions are legally written but illegally distributed or misused – sometimes by doctors not following federal regulations.

The DEA is increasing education in addition to enforcement to help stop the problem.