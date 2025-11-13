Mother to Spend Decades in Prison After Admitting to Killing her 7 Year-Old

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WOWO) — An Ogle County mother will spend more than three decades in prison after admitting to killing her 7-year-old son nearly four years ago.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Sarah Safranek pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of her son, Nathaniel Burton, who was suffocated inside their home on South 10th Street in Oregon, Illinois, on February 17, 2021.

Burton was taken to a hospital in Dixon, where he later died.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Anthony Peska ordered Safranek to serve 35 years in prison, followed by three years of mandatory supervised release. The sentence must be served in full.

According to WPTA 21 Alive and Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock, the plea came after an extensive investigation by the Oregon Police Department and in consultation with the victim’s family. He added that the agreement took into account a prior court evidentiary ruling.

Safranek had previously entered a guilty plea in March 2024, but later withdrew it before reaching this final agreement.