Henry County officials respond to creek contamination, roads remain closed

The Lead Off

An unknown substance has contaminated Huston Creek in Flatrock Township, Ohio, causing the waterway to turn reddish and prompting nearby road closures.

Officials from multiple agencies responded after being notified July 3, but the source of the contamination has not been identified.

Residents living near the creek say they want more information about the incident and any potential impacts.

Unknown substance contaminates Henry County creek

FLATROCK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) An unknown substance has contaminated Huston Creek in Henry County, Ohio, turning the water a reddish color and leading to road closures along County Road K.

Henry County Emergency Management said officials were notified of the contamination on July 3. The agency described the material in the waterway as an “unknown product.”

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the county engineer’s office and Henry County Emergency Management responded to the scene according to WTVG.

Officials said the contamination has not affected the Maumee River and that there are no current safety impacts.

Road closures remain in place

Roads near the contaminated area remain closed as officials continue responding to the situation.

No reopening date has been announced for the affected roads.

Officials have not identified the source of the substance or provided a timeline for when the investigation will be complete.

Residents say they were not notified

Residents who live near Huston Creek said they were unaware of the contamination until after crews had already arrived and roads were closed.

Wes and Debbie Mutter, who have lived in Flatrock Township for about 30 years, said they learned about the closure from visitors on July 4.

“We had no notice. The first thing we knew was on July 4th we had some visitors coming over and they said, ‘Why is your road closed?’ We had no idea,” Wes Mutter said.

The Mutters live near the contaminated creek and said they are concerned about possible effects on their property, health and the surrounding environment.

Residents seek additional information

Debbie Mutter said she is concerned about whether the contamination could affect her health.

“I worry if it’s going to affect my respiratory issues,” Debbie said.

Wes Mutter said he is also concerned about pets and recreational use of the creek.

“We have a dog that gets in that creek often, so we are trying to keep her inside and I know people fish in there once in awhile, so it’s very concerning,” Wes said.

The cause of the contamination remains unknown. Residents said they want more communication from officials as the investigation continues.

“If there is contamination in that area, we should be notified,” Debbie said.

“We would like some transparency,” Wes said.

Investigation continues

Officials continue to monitor the contaminated area while agencies work to determine the substance involved and the source of the contamination.

Road closures will remain in effect until authorities determine it is safe to reopen the affected areas.

The Takeaway