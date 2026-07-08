Indiana Consumer Advocate Asks for Rehearing of AES $71 Million Rate Increase

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana’s utility consumer advocate is asking regulators to reconsider a recently approved rate increase for AES Indiana.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor has filed a petition requesting a rehearing of the $71 million annual rate increase approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on June 16.

The increase is about 37% of what AES Indiana originally requested. The utility says the approved rates will result in most residential customers paying less than $10 more per month over the next year, with the first phase of increases taking effect in July and another phase beginning in January 2027.

The OUCC argues the commission should take another look at issues including affordability, utility shareholder profits, and certain expenses tied to the rate case.

Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Abby Gray says Hoosiers should not be responsible for what she called unreasonable costs while families continue to deal with higher bills.

Governor Mike Braun said he requested the petition, saying affordability for Hoosiers remains a top priority.

AES Indiana provides electric service to more than 530,000 customers across central Indiana.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will decide whether to grant the request for a rehearing.