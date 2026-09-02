High Dental Costs Force More Hoosiers to Skip Needed Care

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — High costs and limited access to dental providers are forcing some Hoosiers to go without necessary oral health care, according to a new report from the Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute.

The report says Indiana’s affordability crisis is creating additional barriers for families who need dental treatment, with some parents choosing to delay or skip care for themselves and their children rather than take on debt they cannot afford.

The Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute says the problem is not simply the cost of a dental visit.

Families can also face difficulties finding providers who accept their insurance, getting appointments in their communities and paying for treatment when significant procedures are needed.

Those challenges can make routine dental problems more difficult to address before they become more serious and expensive.

The institute is calling on state lawmakers to address what it describes as compounding barriers to oral health care and ensure that Indiana residents can obtain necessary dental services regardless of their financial circumstances.

The report comes as many Indiana households continue to deal with higher costs for housing, food, transportation and other necessities. For families already struggling to cover those expenses, dental treatment can become a lower priority, even when care is needed.

Children can also be affected when parents cannot afford or access dental services.

Advocates say delaying oral health care can have consequences beyond a single dental appointment, making access to affordable preventive and restorative care an important part of overall health.

The institute says policymakers should consider the financial and geographic barriers that prevent Hoosiers from obtaining treatment and work toward solutions that make dental care more accessible.

The report’s findings add dental care to a broader affordability discussion in Indiana, where advocates say families are increasingly being forced to make difficult choices between essential expenses.

For those families, the institute says, getting necessary dental care should not mean taking on crippling debt or going without other basic needs.