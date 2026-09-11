I&M receives national award for June storm response

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Michigan Power has been recognized for its response to severe storms that caused widespread power outages across northern Indiana in June.

I&M received the Edison Electric Institute’s Emergency Recovery Award, which honors electric companies for safely and efficiently restoring service following major events.

Severe weather moved through the region June 11-13, damaging power infrastructure and leaving about 62,000 I&M customers without electricity.

South Bend and Elkhart were among the hardest-hit areas. An EF-2 tornado with winds reaching 115 mph damaged utility poles, power lines and other electrical equipment.

I&M says its employees, contractors and crews from other utilities worked nearly 136,000 hours during the recovery effort. Crews repaired more than 300 damaged poles and rebuilt more than 700 sections of power line.

More than 90% of affected customers had their power restored within 42 hours, according to I&M.

The award recipients were selected by a panel of judges through a nomination process. The awards were presented during the Edison Electric Institute’s September Board of Directors and Chief Executives Meeting.

I&M President and COO Maryam S. Brown credited employees and outside crews for working around the clock to restore power and keep customers informed.

The company says its storm preparedness also includes routine equipment inspections and upgrades, tree trimming, technology designed to identify potential problems and other efforts aimed at reducing outages and speeding up restoration.

I&M, headquartered in Fort Wayne, serves more than 600,000 customers in Indiana and Michigan.