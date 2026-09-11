Fort Wayne first responders climb 110 stories at Parkview Field to honor 9/11 victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne firefighters, paramedics and community members gathered at Parkview Field Friday to honor the victims and first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Participants climbed the equivalent of 110 stories inside the stadium as part of a stair-climb event marking the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

According to our news partners, 21Alive, firefighters and paramedics climbed 2,200 steps — representing the 110-story height of the World Trade Center.

The annual event honors the firefighters, police officers, paramedics and other first responders who climbed the towers on Sept. 11, 2001, many of whom never made it back out.

The stair climb also gives current first responders and members of the community an opportunity to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving others.

Friday’s event was part of a series of local commemorations taking place across northeast Indiana to mark 25 years since the attacks.