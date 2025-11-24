High-Speed Chase Ends with 15-Year Sentence for Cocaine Distribution

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Orlando Rodriguez-Roman has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison following his conviction on two counts of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon.

Rodriguez-Roman led federal agents on a high-speed chase after intercepting a package containing more than 1,000 grams of cocaine. Authorities later recovered the drugs and found a loaded handgun at his residence.

The jury’s conviction underscores the severity of the charges. Federal officials emphasized the dangers posed by distributing large quantities of cocaine and the added risk of firearms in the hands of felons.

“Individuals who choose to traffic significant amounts of drugs while illegally possessing firearms will face serious consequences,” said a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Rodriguez-Roman will serve his sentence in a federal prison and remains under supervision after his release.