FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man’s death near the Superior Circle roundabout earlier this summer has been ruled a homicide.

The Allen County Coroner says 52-year-old Ronald Smith Jr. died from a gunshot wound to the head. On June 10, Fort Wayne Police were called to the area for a dead body around 11 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Smith is the 24th homicide in Allen County this year.