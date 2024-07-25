FORT WAYNE, In. (WOWO) – Northbound I-69 at Union Chapel Road was shutdown for several hours Thursday morning after a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of one person.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, police were dispatched to northbound I-69 near Union Chapel Road shortly after 2:30 a.m. on the reports of a body in the road.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department say once on scene they found a semi-trailer on the side of the roadway and one person dead. Investigators found parts from another semi that they think is involved in the crash.

At this time, police are searching for a red or maroon Volvo semi-tractor, with damage on the front passenger side and a missing mirror.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information about the crash to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000.

