July 25, 2024
Local News

A Shooting On The City’s Southwest Side Left One Man Injured

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Police said that they responded after reports of a shooting on Illinois road at the Lassus Handy Dandy just after 6 a.m.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, a man showed up at the gas station suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the FWPD, the shooting happened at Brandy Chase Apartments and the scene has been turned over to detectives.

This investigation is ongoing.

Related posts

Donald Trump joins Charly Butcher on WOWO

Saige Driver

Parkview Announces $55 Million Dollar Investment in Parkview Hospital Randallia

Kylie Havens

Indiana Pre-K program enrollment underway statewide

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.