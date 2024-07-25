A Shooting On The City’s Southwest Side Left One Man Injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Police said that they responded after reports of a shooting on Illinois road at the Lassus Handy Dandy just after 6 a.m.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, a man showed up at the gas station suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the FWPD, the shooting happened at Brandy Chase Apartments and the scene has been turned over to detectives.

This investigation is ongoing.