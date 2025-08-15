Hog Manure Contaminates Creek In Ohio

OHIO, (WOWO) — Emergency Management and Ohio EPA Officials are dealing with bizarre discoloration of a Northwest Ohio Creek.

WTVG Television reports that residents adjacent to the creek near Carey in Wyandot County are reporting water that’s red and even purple.

Upon investigation, officials say that hog manure contamination is the culprit and that it happened after an applicator which actually digs the manure into the ground inadvertently hit a tile, causing the manure to drain directly into the creek.

Three massive pumps were brought in to mitigate the contamination and prevent any further damage. The cleanup is ongoing.