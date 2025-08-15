Ten Point Coalition Program Relaunched

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne UNITED is relaunching its Ten Point Coalition program to reduce crime and violence in high-risk neighborhoods.

The celebration took place Saturday at New Grace, Church and began with a walk through the Oxford community, followed by a community cookout and live music.

The program, created in 2018 under Mayor Tom Henry, focused primarily on the Oxford neighborhood.

After Mayor Henry’s passing in 2024, the new administration paused the program for review, leaving its future uncertain until now.