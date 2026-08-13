Hoosier Nationals BMX event coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne will host a national BMX event for the first time this weekend at Fort Wayne BMX in Franke Park.

The 2026 Hoosier Nationals will take place Aug. 14-16 and is expected to bring about 1,000 athletes and attendees to the city. Competitors will range from youth riders to senior athletes.

The event is a collaboration between Visit Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne BMX and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, with additional support from Indiana Sports Corp. and Visit Indiana.

“Fort Wayne BMX and our riders are beyond ecstatic to host the 2026 Hoosier Nationals,” said Barney Goodwin, track operator for Fort Wayne BMX. “We are ready to showcase Fort Wayne BMX, Franke Park and the entire city of Fort Wayne to the rest of the BMX community.”

Fort Wayne has a BMX history spanning nearly 50 years, according to Visit Fort Wayne.

USA BMX Director of Business Development Justin Travis said the organization was excited to bring a national series event to the city.

“It’s a great location with easy access to people all over the Midwest,” Travis said. “The club that operates the BMX track is one of the top clubs in the country and they have definitely earned this event.”

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation helped coordinate parking, traffic flow and space needs for the event.

A welcome ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Fort Wayne BMX, 1750 Goshen Road. The Hoosier Nationals will continue through Sunday.

More information and the event schedule are available through Visit Fort Wayne.