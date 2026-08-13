Fort Wayne Zoo Welcomes New Giraffe Calf

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Zoo has welcomed a new member to its giraffe herd.

According to WANE-15, A reticulated giraffe was born Monday morning to 12-year-old Faye and 16-year-old Ezeji, according to the zoo.

The male calf is about 6 feet tall and weighs 196 pounds. His name will be announced at a later date.

The newborn is the seventh reticulated giraffe currently living at the Fort Wayne Zoo and the 22nd giraffe born at the zoo.

For now, the calf is spending time with his mother inside the giraffe barn while zoo staff monitor his health and development. Zoo officials say he is healthy and meeting expected developmental milestones.

The rest of the herd has shown interest in the newborn, but introductions will happen gradually over the next several weeks. Once he becomes more comfortable, the calf will begin venturing into the outdoor habitat.

Zoo officials are asking visitors to be patient, as the newborn may spend time away from the outdoor viewing area while he adjusts to his new surroundings.

The Fort Wayne Zoo participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which works to support healthy and genetically diverse animal populations. The zoo also partners with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation on giraffe conservation and research.

For more information about the new giraffe and the Fort Wayne Zoo, visit the Fort Wayne Zoo website.