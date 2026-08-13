Gov. Braun issues ‘Statewide Disaster Emergency’ declaration following severe storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This week’s severe weather prompted Gov. Mike Braun to declare a Statewide Disaster Emergency on social media today. Starting Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday, Indiana experienced flooding, tornadic activity, a derecho, and thunderstorms.

The Statewide Disaster Emergency calls on state agencies, local governments and first responders to act in an “expedited manner” to respond to the damage. The declaration will remain for a period of 30 days.

“Hoosiers’ safety is my top priority,” Braun wrote. “Our state response is fully mobilized, resources are moving where they’re needed, and we will continue working around the clock to support every impacted community.”

According to the State of Indiana, a governor may declare a disaster emergency by executive order if the disaster causes widespread damage, loss of life or property or the potential of a disaster is increasing.