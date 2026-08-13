What’s New As Northeast Indiana Students Head Back To School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Students across northeast Indiana are heading back to class, with several area school districts starting the 2026-27 school year with new buildings, facilities and policies.

Fort Wayne Community Schools and East Allen County Schools welcomed students back Wednesday, while Southwest Allen County Schools and Northwest Allen County Schools began classes Aug. 5.

Northwest Allen County Schools is starting the year with its new Willow Creek Middle School. The school has about 730 students enrolled and was built to accommodate growing middle school enrollment. The district is also constructing a new transportation center, which is expected to be completed in spring 2027.

At Fort Wayne Community Schools, students at Snider High School will have a new stadium this year. The facility has 4,400 seats, synthetic turf, a rubber track, press box and expanded parking. It is named after longtime coach and educator Russ Isaacs.

East Allen County Schools is starting the year with new district-wide policies for cell phones and attendance. Students are required to keep their phones in lockers from bell to bell, and the district is working toward a 95% attendance rate.

The district is also nearing completion of the Leo Fieldhouse, which is expected to be completed in October.

Southwest Allen County Schools is continuing work on its Career and Technical Education Center. The facility is expected to open in 2028 and will give students opportunities to explore career options and training outside of traditional high school programs.

Several other northeast Indiana districts are also returning to class this week.

Schools starting Aug. 13 include Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Schools, DeKalb County Eastern Community School District, Smith-Green Community Schools, West Noble School Corporation and Southern Wells Community Schools.

Other districts, including DeKalb County Central, East Noble and Huntington County, began classes Aug. 3.

For more information and a full list of area school districts and back-to-school dates, visit WANE 15.