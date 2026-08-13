Indianapolis Mental Health Facility Agrees To Pay $2,500 Fort Wayne Fine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — An Indianapolis mental health facility has agreed to pay a $2,500 fine after the City of Fort Wayne accused it of transporting two unhoused people to the city without prior consent.

According to WANE-15, The city attorney’s office sent cease-and-desist letters to two Indianapolis facilities in May and June after individuals were transported to The Rescue Mission in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne passed an ordinance in March prohibiting the transportation of unhoused individuals into the city without prior consent from the receiving facility.

The mental health facility received two citations related to the two incidents and was ordered to pay a total of $2,500.

The city and the facility reached an out-of-court settlement Wednesday. Under the agreement, the facility will pay the $2,500 fine, while the two citations were dismissed.

A second Indianapolis facility, an addiction treatment center, was also accused of transporting an unhoused person to The Rescue Mission. The city sent that facility a cease-and-desist letter in June.

However, city officials said the second facility will not face a fine after providing information that met the expectations of the city’s legal department.

The city’s ordinance was passed as Fort Wayne officials sought to prevent other communities from transporting unhoused people to Fort Wayne without arrangements being made ahead of time.