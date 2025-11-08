Hovito Shooting Lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A lawsuit has been filed against a downtown Indianapolis nightclub after a triple shooting happened there last weekend.

Three people were injured by an unidentified gunman at Hovito Ultra Lounge on South Meridian Street early Sunday. The suspect reportedly bypassed security with a firearm and then opened fire inside the club.

The suit was filed by Hamid Saahir & Associates on behalf of a 27-year-old man who was hit by the gunfire. The man claims Hovito, event organizers and security failed to properly screen for weapons and control the venue’s entry points.

Saahir called the shooting “preventable,” saying if there were proper security measures in place, it wouldn’t of happened.

“We want to make sure that not only my client has justice, but that measures are being taken throughout the city to ensure people are safe when they come out and enjoy themselves,” Saahir said.

Saahir also told WIBC that there were was more than one gun that got past security and ended up inside the bar early that morning.

“Just the fact that there were three firearms found inside the club is enough smoke to think that there’s fire,” said Saahir. “The club has ultimate responsibility to make sure that it’s safe.”

There are also more people who were at Hovito at the time of the shooting who have come forward to seek representation in the lawsuit. According to Saahir, there will be an amendment made to the complaint in the coming weeks.

“You have gunshot wounds but also you have people who were trampled and tripped as they were trying to flee for safety,” he said.

Saahir said his client is taking his recovery as a “day-by-day” thing. He added that the primary focus of the lawsuit is to make sure downtown Indianapolis becomes a more safe environment and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chris Bailey said he has already been in talks with the bar owners on how to improve security. He called the shooting “100% preventable.”