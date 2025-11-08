Propane Truck Overturns In Jennings Township; Driver Suffers Minor Injuries

JENNINGS TOWNSHIP, Ohio. (WOWO) — A Delphos man suffered minor injuries Friday morning after the propane truck he was driving overturned on State Route 116 in Jennings Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers from the Van Wert Post responded to the crash around 11:14 a.m. near milepost 8. Investigators said a 2015 Freightliner S2G propane hauler, driven by Timothy Clay, 43, was traveling eastbound when it went off the right side of the road, then reentered the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its side in the westbound lanes.

Clay managed to free himself from the cab before emergency crews arrived. He was wearing his seatbelt and sustained only minor injuries, troopers said.

The crash caused a small propane leak from the truck’s container, but officials reported there was no danger to nearby residents. The container was safely offloaded after the truck was uprighted.

State Route 116 was closed for several hours while crews cleared the scene and reopened later in the afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Spencerville Fire and EMS, Middle Point Fire and EMS, Van Wert County EMA, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Hague Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.